J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 585 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allstate by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 499,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 4,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Allstate by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $141.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

