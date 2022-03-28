J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $527,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.79 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.