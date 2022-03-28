JEOL (OTC:JELLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JEOL (OTC:JELLF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC JELLF opened at $55.15 on Friday. JEOL has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $55.15.
JEOL Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JEOL (JELLF)
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for JEOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JEOL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.