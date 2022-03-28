JEOL (OTC:JELLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JEOL (OTC:JELLF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC JELLF opened at $55.15 on Friday. JEOL has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $55.15.

JEOL Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of scientific and metrology instruments, semiconductor and industrial equipment, and medical equipment. The company provides transmission electron microscopes; scanning electron microscopes; ion beam application equipment, including specimen preparation equipment and multibeam systems; instruments for micro area and surface analysis, such as electron probe micro analyzers, auger microprobes, and photoelectron spectrometers; magnetic resonance equipment, such as nuclear magnetic resonance and electron spin resonance spectrometers; X-ray fluorescence spectrometers; mass spectrometers; electron beam lithography systems; and clinical chemistry analyzers.

