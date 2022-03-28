Joanne Wilson Purchases 17 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.47) per share, with a total value of £135.15 ($177.92).

On Friday, February 25th, Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 826 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of £140.42 ($184.86).

On Friday, January 28th, Joanne Wilson bought 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £133.20 ($175.36).

Britvic stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 804.30 ($10.59). 262,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 848.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 891.11. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.40).

Several research firms have commented on BVIC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.64) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.48) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 976.11 ($12.85).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

