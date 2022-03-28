Joanne Wilson Purchases 17 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.47) per share, with a total value of £135.15 ($177.92).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 826 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of £140.42 ($184.86).
- On Friday, January 28th, Joanne Wilson bought 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £133.20 ($175.36).
Britvic stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 804.30 ($10.59). 262,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 848.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 891.11. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.40).
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
