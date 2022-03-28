Joe Hudson Acquires 11,301 Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) insider Joe Hudson purchased 11,301 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £226.02 ($297.55).
Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.34) on Monday. Ibstock plc has a 52 week low of GBX 149.63 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.60 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £728.33 million and a PE ratio of 23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.31.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.
About Ibstock (Get Rating)
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.
