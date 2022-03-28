Joe Hudson Acquires 11,301 Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) insider Joe Hudson purchased 11,301 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £226.02 ($297.55).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.34) on Monday. Ibstock plc has a 52 week low of GBX 149.63 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.60 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £728.33 million and a PE ratio of 23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.31.

Get Ibstock alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

IBST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.05) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.00) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.17 ($3.21).

About Ibstock (Get Rating)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.