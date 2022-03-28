John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Trading Down 7.8%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.62 and last traded at $40.62. Approximately 3,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 51,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

