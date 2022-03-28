JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €71.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of JST opened at €38.00 ($41.76) on Monday. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €35.45 ($38.96) and a twelve month high of €57.80 ($63.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

