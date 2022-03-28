JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 3,390

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,380 ($57.66) to GBX 3,390 ($44.63) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 3,660 ($48.18) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($55.69) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,853.30 ($50.73).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,590 ($34.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,850.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,125.21. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,505.77 ($32.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.45). The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.