JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 7,280

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,800 ($102.69) to GBX 7,280 ($95.84) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Grupo Santander raised shares of NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($92.65) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($105.32) to GBX 8,150 ($107.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,489.33.

Get NEXT alerts:

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $78.35 on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $115.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.63.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.