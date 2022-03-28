JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $161.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.53.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average is $156.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

