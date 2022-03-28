JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 121,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.