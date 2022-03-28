JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

