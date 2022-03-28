K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 530 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $310.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.03 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

