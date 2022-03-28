Kaixin Auto Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,136% compared to the average daily volume of 96 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 871,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Kaixin Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KXIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kaixin Auto by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

