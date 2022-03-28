Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of KAJMY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Kajima has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

