Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of KAJMY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Kajima has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Kajima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

