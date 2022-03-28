Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

KRT stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 37.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

