KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of KBH opened at $33.69 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in KB Home by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 249,836 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

