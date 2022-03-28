KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 125 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $139.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

