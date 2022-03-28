Kercheville Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 85,976.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 350,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

LADR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LADR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

