Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 10 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,388.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,117.12 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,418.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,485.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

