Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 673,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.97 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

