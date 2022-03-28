Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $116.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

