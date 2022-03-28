Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,388.39 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,117.12 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,418.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,485.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

