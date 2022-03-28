Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

