Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $135,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0486 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

