Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $395.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.54. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

