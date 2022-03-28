Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,001 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,613.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,417,000 after buying an additional 94,833 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 189,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

