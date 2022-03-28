Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. 2,181,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.