Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 1,357,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.78 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

