Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $201,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 146.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.
About Chemours (Get Rating)
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
