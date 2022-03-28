Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 307.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 235.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

IDEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IDEX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 3,741,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,837. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $456.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.27.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor acquired 62,975 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

