Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on April 13th

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

NYSE KRC opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.42.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

