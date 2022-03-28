Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) vs. USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Critical Review

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of USA Compression Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kinetik and USA Compression Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% USA Compression Partners 1.62% 5.48% 0.36%

Volatility & Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Compression Partners has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kinetik and USA Compression Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 USA Compression Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00

Kinetik presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.00%. USA Compression Partners has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.99%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than USA Compression Partners.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. USA Compression Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. USA Compression Partners pays out -538.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. USA Compression Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and USA Compression Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 21.02 $99.22 million $5.13 13.37 USA Compression Partners $632.65 million 2.80 $10.28 million ($0.39) -46.61

Kinetik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than USA Compression Partners. USA Compression Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinetik beats USA Compression Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

