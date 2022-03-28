Knight-Swift Transportation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,529 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 435% compared to the typical daily volume of 473 put options.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,537. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $411,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,959,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

