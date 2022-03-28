Knights Group (LON:KGH) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 454.17 ($5.98).

Shares of KGH stock opened at GBX 161.37 ($2.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 355.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.24. The firm has a market cap of £135.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.19 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 472 ($6.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

In related news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($53,255.29).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

