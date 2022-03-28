Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.47) to €26.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of ADRNY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.