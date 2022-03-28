Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.47) to €26.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ADRNY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

