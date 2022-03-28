Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.31 ($42.10).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a one year high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.