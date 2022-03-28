Lamden (TAU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $136,043.00

Lamden (TAU) traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $136,043.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

