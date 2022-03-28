Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LRMR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 39,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,634. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

