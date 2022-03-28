Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Raised to GBX 330 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 350 ($4.61) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

