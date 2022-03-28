LegalZoom.com’s (LZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.

LZ opened at $14.15 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $40.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

