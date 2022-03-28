Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock.

LI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.93.

LI stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after buying an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $221,102,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $3,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

