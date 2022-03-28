Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 6.8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.99. 56,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,457,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17.
About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.