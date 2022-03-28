Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 6.8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.99. 56,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,457,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lilium by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

