Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Buys $24,454.50 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $24,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LMB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. 28,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

