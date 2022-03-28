Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Shares of LECO opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $119.62 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,255,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after buying an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 100,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

