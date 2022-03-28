Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,118 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

