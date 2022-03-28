Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,134 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Shares of DE stock opened at $436.45 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $436.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

