Lincoln National Corp Buys 364 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTHR opened at $204.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.41. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $181.73 and a 52-week high of $218.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

