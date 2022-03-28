Lincoln National Corp Buys 717 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $260.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.21 and a 1-year high of $272.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.45.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.