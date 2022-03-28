Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $622.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $533.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.72 and a 12-month high of $624.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

